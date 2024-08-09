Apolinario guns for IBF title

DAVE Apolinario is ready to add another world title to the Philippines as he takes on Mexican Angel Ayala for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight throne in a clash of two undefeated prospects on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at the Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City, Mexico.

“He’s ready. He easily made weight,” Sanman Promotions chief executive officer JC Manangquil told SunStar Cebu.

Apolinario easily made weight at 111.6 pounds, while Ayala weighed in way below the flyweight at 110.8 pounds.

“He (Apolinario) has to be patient. He needs to use his speed and footwork. I think speed is the key,” said Manangquil.

The 25-year-old Apolinario is one of the country’s most promising prospects. He rose up to prominence after a quick first-round knockout of South African veteran Gideon Buthelezi to win the International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight belt in South Africa. The IBO is a minor world boxing sanctioning body.

Apolinario patiently waited for his moment and scored three straight impressive wins. He swiftly defeated Indonesian Frengky Rohi by a second-round stoppage in January 2023, outclassed Mexican Brian Mosinos by a convincing unanimous decision last year, and knocked out Thai Tanes Ongjunta in the fourth round in February this year.

The 24-year-old Ayala, on the other hand, is also a prospect on the rise.

Ayala made his mark in the world boxing scene after beating two former world champions. He totally dominated former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales by a one-sided unanimous decision in 2022 and outlasted ex-IBF light-flyweight titlist Felix Alvarado by a close unanimous decision last year.

Apolinario, who fights out of the Sanman Boxing Gym, is 20-0 with 14 knockouts, while Ayala is 17-0 with seven knockouts.

If successful, Apolinario will join WBC minimumweight king Melvin Jerusalem and IBF minimumweight titleholder Pedro Taduran as the Philippines’ current world champions. / EKA