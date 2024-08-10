Apolinario kayoed in 6th round

DAVE Apolinario failed in his bid to become a world champion as he suffered a sixth-round stoppage in the hands of Mexican Angel Ayala in their fight for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City, Mexico.

Apolinario was very aggressive and had a solid start, landing his heavy punches.

He continued to connecting with his two-punch combinations that clearly bothered Ayala.

But in the sixth round, from out of nowhere, Ayala caught Apolinario with a left hook to the body that dropped him on his knee.

Apolinario beat the referee’s count and continued to fight. He even landed a solid overhand left that backed Ayala.

However, Ayala sensed that Apolinario was still hurting and connected with another left hook to the body. Apolinario tried to bounce back but Ayala was all over him and landed a flurry of punches to the body, dropping him again to the canvass.

This time, Apolinario wasn’t able to beat the referee’s count and Ayala quickly celebrated his victory.

Apolinario suffered his first career defeat and dropped to 20-1 with 14 knockouts, while Ayala remained unbeaten in 17 fights with eight knockouts.

Apolinario said on social media that he wasn’t feeling well in the fight. He thanked everybody who supported him in his campaign to become a world champion.

“I’m very sorry. I could not stand the pain of getting body shots anymore. I had LBM (Loose Bowel Movement) and it was very painful everytime I got hit in the body. I promise to return stronger,” wrote Apolinario in Cebuano on his official Facebook page.

With Apolinario’s loss, the Philippines stays with only two current world champions - World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight king Melvin Jerusalem and IBF minimumweight titleholder Pedro Taduran. / EKA