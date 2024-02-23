Apolinario KOs Ongjunta

DAVE Apolinario showed a ton of heart after overcoming adversity to score an impressive fourth round knockout of talented Thai Tanes Ongjunta on Thursday night, Feb. 22, 2024, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The fight started out with a good exchange between Apolinario and Ongjunta. Apolinario landed with a solid left straight that backed the Thai. Ongjunta retaliated with a solid left hook to the head.

In the second round, Apolinario utilized his jab and his left straight as his main weapon. He landed a solid uppercut to the chest that just missed Ongjunta’s by inches.

However, Apolinario had a scare in the third round after he was dropped by Ongjunta with a well-timed counter right straight. The 25-year-old Sarangani native took his time to stand up and recover. He didn’t look hurt after beating the referee Yuji Fukuchi’s 10-count and kept Ongjunta at bay by throwing his jabs.

Apolinario returned the favor the following round and knocked down Ongjunta with a counter left straight. Moments later in the fourth, Apolinario connected with a wicked lead right uppercut that sent Ongjunta to the canvas. Ongjunta would pick himself up from the floor, but Fukuchi felt that he was in no condition to continue and stopped the bout at the 1:44 mark of the fourth stanza.

“It was a great performance by Dave. It was a great knockout,” Apolinario’s handler, Sanman Promotions chief executive officer JC Manangquil, told SunStar Cebu.

Apolinario remained unbeaten at 20-0 with 14 knockouts, while the 31-year-old Ongjunta fell to 12-2 with six knockouts.

Apolinario is currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and with the win, will most likely earn a world title shot against the new WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui.

However, Apolinario has a lot of options because he’s also ranked No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 16 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).