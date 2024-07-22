Apolinario Mabini Day: Lessons from the ‘Sublime Paralytic’

Every July 23, the country observes Apolinario Mabini Day, honoring the life and legacy of one of the Philippines’ greatest heroes.

This year’s observation marks the 160th birth anniversary of Mabini.

In a 2014 article found on the University of the Philippines Diliman website, Dr. Zosimo E. Lee of the Philosophy Department and Dr. Ma. Luisa T. Camagay of the History Department shared their insights on Mabini.

Known as the “Sublime Paralytic,” Mabini’s intellectual prowess and unwavering dedication to the nation remain an inspiration. But beyond his historical significance, Mabini’s life offers timeless lessons that resonate with us today.

Embracing resilience

Mabini’s moniker, the “Sublime Paralytic,” stems from his battle with polio, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“He contracted polio in the first quarter of 1896, which caused his paralysis. He was only 31. It was an experience that depressed him because it happened in his prime and he sought to actively help in the revolution but his disability hampered him,” Camagay said.

Despite his physical limitations, Mabini’s mind remained sharp and his spirit undeterred. He continued to fight for the country’s independence through his writings and political involvement.

“Does the job of chief justice of the Supreme Court require constant walking? No? Therefore, he can be a man without feet, as long as he possesses the brains and able hands for the office,” Mabini wrote back to some members of the Congress, who were opposed to the idea of a person with disability being appointed to high office.

Upholding integrity

Throughout his life, Mabini remained steadfast in his principles. He refused to swear allegiance to the United States during its colonization of the Philippines, leading to his exile to Guam. His unwavering commitment to his beliefs reminds Filipinos of the importance of integrity in their personal and professional lives.

“Mabini was humble and did not seek attention or appreciation from others. He was satisfied to see the fulfillment of his aspirations without seeing the need to attribute those accomplishments to him,” said Lee.

Cultivating vision

Mabini’s writings, including “The True Decalogue,” laid out his vision for a just and independent Philippines. His foresight and strategic thinking were instrumental in shaping the revolutionary government.

“For Mabini, God constantly communes with His creation through conscience and reason, which was stipulated in his work ‘El Verdadero Decalogo’ (The True Decalogue),” Camagay said. “The True Decalogue” provides a set of principles aimed at guiding Filipinos to become better citizens. In Mabini’s perspective, having a clear vision and setting goals guided him towards achieving his aspirations. His visionary thinking enabled him to plan effectively and navigate the complexities of life with purpose.

Mabini’s dedication to the Philippines was unwavering. His work was always centered on the betterment of the Filipino people and the pursuit of independence. Mabini’s contributions during the Philippine Revolution and his role as the first prime minister and foreign minister of the Philippines have cemented his place in Filipino history books. However, his legacy extends beyond these titles, calling for deeper exploration and understanding.

Lee encouraged Filipinos that rather than merely acknowledging Mabini as the “Sublime Paralytic,” more research should be conducted on his works. He believed that this deeper understanding could help the country move forward, revealing valuable insights from the man known as the “Brain of the Revolution.”