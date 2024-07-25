Apolinario set to bring home IBF belt next month

UNDEFEATED Dave Apolinario is ready to bring home a world title back to the Philippines next month as he goes deep into enemy territory against Mexican prospect Angel Ayala in Mexico.

“He’s ready,” Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil told SunStar Cebu. “He’s ready to bring the title home.”

Apolinario and Ayala will be fighting for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight throne on Aug. 9, 2024 at the Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City.

“Dave’s in Manila and is on the final stage of his training,” said Manangquil. “He has a very good opponent but we believe Dave is a better fighter.”

The 25-year-old Apolinario finally earned a world title shot after patiently waiting and working his way up the flyweight ladder.

Apolinario had a breakout win in 2022 after scoring an impressive first round knockout of veteran South African Gideon Buthelezi to win the International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight strap.

The following year, Apolinario stopped unheralded Indonesian Frengky Rohi and outclassed Mexican Brian Mosinos by unanimous decision.

Apolinario faced the stiffest test of his career early this year against talented Thai Tanes Ongjunta in Japan. He was dropped in the third round but got back up and ended Ongjunta’s night in the following stanza.

The 24-year-old Ayala is one of the fastest-rising young pugs from Mexico. He has already beaten two former world champions - Felix Alvarado and Cristofer Rosales.

Ayala both defeated Alvarado and Rosales by unanimous decision.

Apolinario is 20-0 with 14 knockouts, while Ayala is 17-0 with seven knockouts.

If victorious, Apolinario will add a second world title to the Philippines.

The country’s only world champion as of the moment is World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title holder Melvin Jerusalem. / EKA