Apolinario set to see action in Japan

UNBEATEN prospect Dave Apolinario faces off against fellow world-rated flyweight Tanes Ongjunta in a crucial eight-rounder on Feb. 22, 2024 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 24-year-old Apolinario is fighting his second bout under Ohashi Promotions, which co-promotes him along with Sanman Promotions.

Apolinario had an impressive debut under the Japanese promotional outfit last Aug. 30 with a convincing unanimous-decision victory over Mexican Brian Mosinos in Tokyo.

Apolinario is currently one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country. He had a breakout fight last year with an impressive first-round knockout of veteran Gideon Buthelezi in South Africa.

Apolinario is rated No. 2 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation, No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization and No. 15 by the World Boxing Council.

Meanwhile, Ongjunta is also considered a top prospect in Thailand. Since suffering his only career defeat in the hands of Filipino pug Adrian Lerasan in 2020, he’s on an eight-fight winning streak that include wins over former world champion Suriyan Satorn and Jakrawut Majungoen.

Onjungta hasn’t fought for more than a year and is coming off a third-round stoppage of Moroccan Ayoub El Amghari on Nov. 5, 2022 in Thailand.

Ongjunta is currently ranked No. 12 by the WBA.

Apolinario is 19-0 with 13 knockouts, while Onjungta is 12-1 with six knockouts.