Apolinario to prove worth vs. Onjungta

DAVE Apolinario is eager to show everyone that he deserves a world title shot as he looks for an impressive win over Thai Tanes Ongjunta in a crucial eight-round fight on Feb. 22, 2024 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

“I want to thank everybody that helped me, Sanman boxing and Ohashi Promotions for the opportunity. Ongjunta is a very tactical fighter, but I’ve trained really hard for this fight. I’m very excited to make a statement to the boxing community that I’m ready for a world title,” Apolinario said.

Apolinario could earn a world title shot next, possibly in the World Boxing Association (WBA), wherein he’s the No. 1 ranked flyweight.

Apolinario is also rated No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 16 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Japanese Seigo Yuri Akui is the new WBA flyweight champion after dethroning Artem Dalakian by a convincing unanimous decision last Jan. 23, 2024 in Osaka, Japan.

Apolinario, who’s co-promoted by Sanman Promotions and Japan-based Ohashi Promotions, had back-to-back wins last year. He stopped Indonesia Frengky Rohi in two rounds in Gen. Santos City and outclassed Mexican Brian Mosinos by unanimous decision in Tokyo in his Japan debut.

On the other hand, Onjungta is coming off a long layoff. He last fought in 2022, in which he logged three victories.

Onjungta knocked out fellow promising Thai Jakrawut Majungoen in two rounds, defeated veteran Pinoy Jenny Bou Boca by unanimous decision and then stopped Moroccan Ayoub El Amghari in the third round. Onjungta’s only career defeat was an eighth round technical knockout in the hands of Filipino Adrian Lerasan in 2020.

Apolinario is 19-0 with 13 knockouts, while Ongjunta is 12-1 with six knockouts.