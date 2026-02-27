Apostle of silence: The Journey of Fr. Savino Castiglione

For Fr. Savino, these were never separate paths but a singular mission to serve those living in a world of silence.

The calling

His journey began at the remarkable age of 10 in a small town in Italy. While his relatives in Rome urged him to pursue the prestige and opportunities of the capital city, Savino already felt a profound spiritual pull. He recalls that the priesthood was a clear, unwavering calling from the very beginning, providing him with a sense of certainty that has guided him throughout his life. However, before he heeded the call to the collar, he first answered the call to the classroom, inspired by his own elementary school teacher who worked with hearing-impaired children.

“The priesthood was a clear calling for me and I’ve never been so sure in my life” he shared.

The mission

This early inspiration eventually carried him across the globe to the East. Under the direction of his superiors in Italy, Fr. Savino was tasked with establishing the Gualandi Effata Catholic School for the Hearing Impaired in Cebu. Since 1993, this institution has served as a sanctuary, teaching and nurturing children whose worlds are often inconceivable to the hearing public.

Through his persistence and infectious joy, he navigated the complexities of a new culture, gathering support from the local government and encouraging donors to join a cause that sought to give these children a true sense of normalcy.

For 12 years, Fr. Savino remained in the Philippines, acting as a dedicated shepherd to his “flock” of students, teachers and religious sisters. He worked tirelessly to expand the legacy of the Little Mission for the Deaf, an organization originally founded by the Italian priest Venerable Giuseppe Gualandi. Under his leadership, the school became more than just an educational facility; it became a community where the “invisible disability” of deafness was met with specialized communication, vocational training and spiritual formation.

“Everything was new to me but I took on the challenge”, he said.

The stories

Fr. Savino was attuned to the stories of those whose world is pierced with eternal silence. He shared a story about a young child who was once trapped after a structure collapsed above them. The child was so haunted by the tragedy because in the darkness, they were just completely helpless; couldn’t even call for help.

“It is stories like this that make work challenging and meaningful”, he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Fr. Savino noted that his greatest challenge was never the administrative work, but rather the general public’s lack of awareness. He emphasized that because deafness is not a visible struggle, it is often misunderstood or ignored by society.

As a teacher and an advocate, he has spent decades trying to bridge the gap between those who hear and those for whom silence is a constant companion. Though he has since moved on to other missions, the foundation he laid in Cebu continues to provide a voice and a future for the hearing-impaired youth of the region. S