Apple David responds to critics over relationship with 18-year-old

Apple David responded to critics who questioned her relationship with an 18-year-old, particularly those claiming that people at that age are not yet fully mature mentally.

“So, does that mean people who are 18 years old and below shouldn’t enter relationships because they’re not yet developed? What kind of logic is that?” Apple said.

Apple recently went viral after confirming that she is now in a relationship with Chad Gammad, the 18-year-old, 6-foot guard of the Letran Knights.

One basher commented, “Yikes, what does a 34-year-old woman have in common with someone who just recently turned 18?”

However, Apple insisted that there is nothing wrong with dating someone younger than her.

“Is it wrong to give a chance to someone you clicked with? What am I supposed to do? We clicked,” she said during her TikTok Live on Monday, May 25.

“In life, do we always get to choose? What about situations that suddenly happen, and sometimes you just can’t explain them? I cannot explain it,” added Apple, who will turn 34 in Oct. 27.

“Is it really that hard to respect other people’s decisions? We’re happy and our families are supportive. It’s sad because we’re happy, yet people are trying to ruin that happiness.”

As of now, Filipino-Canadian Chad has remained silent on the issue, while Apple continues to address the matter on her social media accounts / TRC S