Apple earns P50K from bashers

Controversial courtside reporter Apple David revealed that she earned P50,000 in June alone because of the high engagement on her social media accounts.

“Where do you think our date money came from? From them. My blue app earned P50,000. That’s why as long as engagement is high, I’ll just keep posting,” she said during a TikTok Live.

“So don’t stop, guys! Keep on viewing, keep on commenting. Whether it’s positive or negative, every interaction is applause,” she added.

Apple has continued to receive backlash over her relationship with 18-year-old basketball player Chad Gammad.

However, to those calling her “old,” Apple said the difference is that she still looks beautiful and doesn’t appear to be 33 years old.

“Being called ‘old’ isn’t offensive because ‘old’ simply means you’re older. And I really am 33! But the catch is, I’m 33 and this is what I look like,” she said.

“Just make sure that when you’re 33, you look like this — or even better. Take care of yourselves so that when you’re 33, people will still want you.” / TRC S