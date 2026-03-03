Apple introduces iPhone 17e

APPLE Inc. unveiled on March 1, 2026 the iPhone 17e, positioning it as a more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup.

Powered by the new A19 chip, the device promises faster everyday performance alongside Apple’s latest C1X cellular modem, which the company says is up to twice as fast as the C1 found in the iPhone 16e.

It features a 48MP Fusion camera capable of next-generation portraits and 4K Dolby Vision video, plus an optical-quality 2x telephoto option. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, offering improved scratch resistance and reduced glare.

The iPhone 17e comes in black, white and a new soft pink finish, with 256GB and 512GB storage options starting at $599. Customers in more than 70 countries can pre-order beginning 6:15 a.m. PST on March 4, with availability starting March 11. (NPG)