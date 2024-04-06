Apple lays off 600 workers

APPLE is laying off more than 600 workers in Santa Clara, California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation.

The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs, with the layoffs becoming effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities.

The Cupertino, California, company had been a notable exception as other tech companies slashed their workforces over the past two years.

There was a massive surge in hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people spent more time and money online, and big tech companies are still larger than they were before the pandemic.

Still, as growth slows, companies are focusing on cutting costs. In a recent regulatory filing, Apple said it had about 161,000 full-time equivalent employees. / AP