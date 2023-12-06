AppleOne breaks ground on JW Marriott in Panglao

CEBU-BASED AppleOne Group Inc. (AppleOne) has begun the construction of JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Residences in Panglao, Bohol, the first Marriott-branded development on the island.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the development augurs well for the tourism industry.

“Our investment into this project is an investment into Bohol, and consequently an investment into the progress of our country,” said AppleOne president and chief executive officer Ray Go Manigsaca during the groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 2, 2023.

Slated for completion in 2027, this upscale project is poised to attract local and international visitors. It is expected to cement Bohol’s status as a premier tourism destination in the country. Bohol has been declared the country’s first-ever Unesco Global Geopark.

Frasco said investments like these signal to the rest of the world that the country is “ready to take its place as Asia’s next tourism powerhouse.”

“This signals global confidence in the Philippines’ continuing resurgence and emergence in the global tourism market, and spells more economic opportunities for our fellow Filipinos, increased livelihood, and the continuing contribution of tourism to our overall economic growth,” she said.

Manigsaca described 2023 as the onset of recovery for most industries post-pandemic, especially real estate and hospitality, where improved sales and hotel occupancies have been observed.

“We challenged ourselves to outdo what we have accomplished in the past and create significant milestones not only in Cebu but in the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) region as our thrust has always been about breaking barriers and solidifying our real estate imprint not just in Cebu but in the VisMin regions,” said Manigsaca, who was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry last Nov. 29.

Features

JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Residences is situated in a seven-hectare beachfront property in Bohol, offering unobstructed views of Maribojoc Bay and surrounded by lush parkland.

The luxury resort will have 80 spacious guest rooms. Proposed hotel plans include a pool, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, Spa by JW Marriott, JW Garden that will be a sustainable source of fresh herbs and vegetables and a center for children’s programming dedicated for their education and enrichment, and a range of on-site food and beverage options.

The upscale residences, on the other hand, will feature around 70 private homes with room sizes ranging from one-bedroom, to two-bedroom, and villas. It will have exclusive residents-only amenities including a pool, lounge, Kid’s Club, a library, yoga pavilion, music room, rock-climbing gym and outdoor recreation.

“We are delighted to be a part of this journey with AppleOne to introduce the JW Marriott brand to the Philippines. The natural beauty of Bohol, coupled with its vibrant culture and the genuine warmth of Filipino hospitality, create the perfect setting for JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Residences,” said Duke Nam, area vice president for Korea and the Philippines, Marriott International.

The Panglao resort will be AppleOne’s third property managed by Marriott International after the opening of Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, and the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan within the former’s mixed-use development Mahi Center.