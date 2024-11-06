AppleOne Futsal Cup scheduled to kick off next week

IN ITS goal to promote futsal in Cebu, Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) kicks off the first leg of the AppleOne Properties Invitational Futsal Cup on Nov. 16, 2024, featuring two divisions at the Lux Oriens Gym.

“The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu AppleOne properties Invitational Futsal Cup’s goal is to provide a series of quality tournaments for futsal teams in Cebu. A tournament that teams will be looking at not only for this year but for the succeeding years to come,” said SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Inot. “We want to give a platform to the futsal community, especially at the grassroots level here in Cebu.”

The first leg features two categories: Girls Under-15 and Girls Under-18.

“There has been a lack of major futsal tournaments in the city proper. Most of the tournaments are in the provinces. City-based teams like ours need to travel outside the city just to join futsal tournaments. With the help and support of our friends from AppleOne Properties, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Canduman will be hosting and we will be able to give the futsal community series of quality tournaments here in the City,” said Inot.

The first leg of the tournament coincides with the preparation of some Cebu teams for the Department of Education division tournaments and the Batang Pinoy.

“This is also our way of helping the Cebu Regional Football Association promote and boost futsal at the grassroots level,” he said. “We also made the registration affordable so that we can attract grassroots teams, public school-based teams, and those from the provinces. As of now, we already have registrants from other regions.”

The second leg of the futsal tournament will either be held in January or February next year. / EKA