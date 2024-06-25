AppleOne Group to bring Radisson brand to CDO

CEBU-BASED property developer AppleOne Group Inc. is partnering with the Radisson Hotel Group to build the first five-star hotel and internationally branded residences in Cagayan de Oro (CDO).

AppleOne’s partnership with Radisson Hotel Group was made official at a signing ceremony held in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2024.

The 717-room will be named Radisson Blu Cagayan de Oro Hotel and Residences and will be located in the city’s uptown area.

This newest venture is an addition to AppleOne’s growing hotel portfolio beyond the Visayas, after Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Cebu, Mahi Center where Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan and JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Residences in Panglao, that is also the first five-star luxury hotel and residences in Bohol province.

AppleOne chief executive officer and president Ray Manigsaca said that introducing Cagayan de Oro’s first 5-star hotel and residences will significantly boost Northern Mindanao’s economy and social development.

“We intend to replicate in CDO what we have successfully started in Cebu and in all other areas where we operate—which is to contribute to the local economy and further boost the region’s tourism sector. We will be able to do this while we remain truthful to our commitment to elevate the living standards in the areas where we operate. This time, in CDO, and it is our pride to be the one to open the first 5-star hotel and residences in the city,” Manigsaca said.

Manigsaca highlighted CDO’s thriving business and tourism sector, emphasizing its role as the gateway to Northern Mindanao. This growth is further supported by the Department of Tourism’s commitment to prioritizing Mindanao in its programs and projects. Additionally, international interest, such as Malaysia’s consideration of increasing flights to Mindanao, underscores the region’s potential.

“Our values align as we share a mutual vision for elevating hospitality standards in the country. This further shows our dedication to establishing lasting partnerships, and enhancing VisMin regions’ appeal for tourists and stakeholder investors,” said Manigsaca.

Ramzy Fenianos, Radisson Hotel Group chief development officer–Asia Pacific expressed excitement about the partnership.

“This will help enhance our strategic presence in the region and provide an opportunity to showcase the personalized services of Radisson Blu. We eagerly look forward to welcoming guests and residents alongside AppleOne Group,” he added.

Manigsaca added that this is only their first partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, as they are currently in talks for another project with the brand. / KOC