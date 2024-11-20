AppleOne rises as 7th leading developer in hospitality space

HOMEGROWN property developer AppleOne Group was named the seventh leading developer by pipeline keys in the recent Philippine Property Market Report released by Leechiu Property Consultants Inc.

AppleOne is set to contribute 1,063 keys to the 40,084 keys to be added to the existing inventory in the next six to seven years, according to the 2024 Philippine Accommodation Pipeline Report.

The addition of over 40,000 room keys represents an estimated investment of P250 billion, projected to create 57,000 direct jobs in the hotel industry. This study was conducted in collaboration with the Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc.

“We take immense pride in every property and partnership AppleOne has forged. We can effectively materialize our goal of bringing international standards to the VisMin region and responding to the demands of the market we serve while being a significant contributor to the economic growth of the country” said Ray Go Manigsaca, AppleOne Group president and chief executive officer.

AppleOne has created a growing portfolio that includes mixed-use commercial spaces, office buildings, residential communities, hotels, resorts and healthcare facilities.

In the hospitality space, the company is the developer of the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Residences and JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Spa, as well as the JW Marriott Residences Panglao Island, which is set to open in 2027.

The group also partnered with Radisson Hotel Group to build the first five-star hotel and internationally-branded residences in Cagayan de Oro City.

The same report identified Radisson Hotels and Marriott International as two of the leading international operators by pipeline keys. It also cited Lapu-Lapu City and Panglao Island as the first and second destinations with the most significant accommodation developments. / KOC