Cebu

Apple's latest Macbook lauded as 'affordable'

Apple's latest Macbook lauded as 'affordable'
APPLE officially launched the MacBook Neo on March 3, 2026. (Apple)
Published on

APPLE officially launched the MacBook Neo on March 3, 2026.

With a starting price of just $599 (P35,384), it is Apple’s most affordable laptop yet.

Sleek, lightweight and available in Silver, Citrus, Blush and Indigo, there’s a shade to match anyone’s personality.

Pre-orders began on March 4, with retail availability and arrivals starting on March 11 at authorized resellers and Apple Stores. The MacBook Neo uses a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, sRGB color gamut and 500 nits brightness.

Despite lacking the True Tone technology and Wide color (P3), featured in other MacBook models, it is a great option for those who desire to enjoy the Apple experience at a more accessible price. (Tasha Annika Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph