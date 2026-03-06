Apple's latest Macbook lauded as 'affordable'

APPLE officially launched the MacBook Neo on March 3, 2026.

With a starting price of just $599 (P35,384), it is Apple’s most affordable laptop yet.

Sleek, lightweight and available in Silver, Citrus, Blush and Indigo, there’s a shade to match anyone’s personality.

Pre-orders began on March 4, with retail availability and arrivals starting on March 11 at authorized resellers and Apple Stores. The MacBook Neo uses a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, sRGB color gamut and 500 nits brightness.

Despite lacking the True Tone technology and Wide color (P3), featured in other MacBook models, it is a great option for those who desire to enjoy the Apple experience at a more accessible price. (Tasha Annika Zosa Anton, UP Cebu intern)