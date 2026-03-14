Apple's new devices are here, but should you upgrade?

Apple recently introduced a new wave of devices, including the iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 chip, the iPad Air with M4 and updated Studio Display monitors.

For users already inside Apple’s ecosystem, the question is no longer just about replacing a single gadget. It’s about whether upgrading several devices together offers a meaningful improvement in performance and everyday workflow.

Here’s how the newest releases fit into Apple’s expanding lineup.