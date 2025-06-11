Applications of young graduates under review

COUNCILOR-elect Nyza Archival confirmed on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that resumes submitted by young professionals responding to Cebu City mayor-elect Nestor Archival’s hiring call are now being reviewed.

In an interview, the younger Archival said that all applications sent to the mayor-elect have been collated and are currently under evaluation.

She emphasized that the goal is to place qualified individuals in positions that match their skills.

She criticized the long-standing practice in government of hiring individuals not suited for their roles.

Mayor-elect Archival earlier posted on Facebook a call for “Cebu’s Brightest Young Leaders,” inviting fresh graduates and young professionals, especially those with Latin honors, to join his administration and help “re-engineer” City Hall.

Fresh ideas

According to Nyza, the positions will be on a contractual basis.

However, she said the final number of new hires will depend on available funds, which the transition team is still discussing with the City Treasurer’s Office.

She said the Archival administration aims to foster inclusivity, openness to ideas, and a forward-thinking approach in governance.

“We want new, fresh ideas in the council and in our administration,” she said, adding that this is what the incoming mayor meant by “re-engineering.” / JPS, Divine Grace Bendanillo - CNU Main Campus Intern