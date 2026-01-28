Approval delay of Umapad’s 2026 budget stalls P4M supplemental funds

THE delayed approval of Barangay Umapad’s 2026 annual budget has stalled the release of a supplemental budget amounting to nearly P4 million, affecting salaries of barangay program workers and limiting services, according to Barangay Captain Reb Cortes.

Cortes said the barangay cannot proceed with a supplemental budget without first securing approval of the full annual budget, which remains pending due to incomplete requirements, including mandatory plans required by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We need a complete budget before we can request a supplemental,” Cortes said. “At this point, several plans, such as the Gender and Development plan, are still incomplete, so the budget cannot yet be approved.”

He said that once all requirements are complied with and the annual budget is approved at both the barangay and Sanggunian levels, he intends to fast-track the processing of the supplemental budget.

Cortes clarified that the supplemental budget cannot simply be inserted into the current proposal because there is still no approved budget to realign funds from.

Doing so, he said, would be illegal and would only further delay the release of funds already intended for this year.

The barangay is seeking a total supplemental budget of about P4 million, with approximately P2.3 million to P2.4 million allocated for salaries covering several months.

Cortes noted that this amount represents a significant portion of the barangay’s planned expenditures and its delay has already affected service delivery.

“That amount is a big cut from the services we are supposed to provide this year,” he said.

Barangay Umapad has an annual National Tax Allotment (NTA) of P29 million. However, Cortes said the 2026 budget has not yet been approved at the barangay level and is also still pending at the Sanggunian.

Cortes said the situation has been further complicated by leadership and procedural issues following a suspension that affected the barangay’s Council Committee on Appointments (CCA), which is responsible for concurring with appointments and signatories.

“Because of the suspension that reached our CCA, our processes are stalled,” Cortes said. “I am waiting for a session to determine whether I should appoint someone else or follow the rules of succession, such as designating the vice chair or a member of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council.”

He said he has been seeking guidance on the next steps because routine barangay transactions requiring signatures and concurrence cannot move forward.

Despite the delays, Cortes said the barangay has been operating using the proposed 2026 budget.

He noted that salaries for some workers were released earlier this year after he sought concurrence, resulting in lump-sum payments covering previous months.

“Those who worked starting January were eventually paid because I requested concurrence,” he said. “When payments were finally released around September, they received a lump sum starting from January.”

However, Cortes said not all workers were fully covered.

Ideally, he said, salaries for eight months should have been approved, but concurrence was only granted for a specific month.

The barangay captain said he decided to step back from contesting certain concurrence issues to avoid further delays, citing provisions of the Local Government Code.

“Under Section 389, paragraph 5 of the Local Code, appointed barangay officials need concurrence,” Cortes said. “But these people are not technically officials. They are program workers.”

He questioned whether individuals receiving an honorarium of P5,000 per month should be considered officials, especially when they perform demanding work similar to barangay responders who render eight hours of service for the same amount.

Due to the lack of renewed concurrence, Cortes said 10 program workers were recently removed from the payroll for the current month to prevent delays in the payment of other personnel.

“I was worried about the situation, so I personally informed the ten affected workers,” he said. “I told them that once concurrence is approved, hopefully by February, their salaries from January will be released. I have already reappointed them.”

He stressed that the removal was temporary and intended to ensure that other workers would not be affected by further delays.

According to Cortes, only these 10 workers are currently affected, while payments for regular personnel continue.

The affected workers were previously paid by the City Government but were absorbed by the barangay around September or October last year, Cortes said, because of the nature and importance of their work.

However, their appointments were only valid until December, based on guidance from the CCA, making renewal and renewed concurrence necessary in January.

“I have already prepared their appointments, but they still need signatures because there is no concurrence from the session,” Cortes said. “Every time the issue is raised, the service is delayed.”

Cortes also clarified that supplemental budgets are not “continuing” funds, unlike development budgets.

He said supplemental appropriations are one-time allocations and must be processed separately, not merged with other budget items.

During budget deliberations, Cortes said several items were questioned or removed by a council member, including funding for the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADC) focal person, the rabies coordinator, and a server position.

The combined annual budget for the three items amounted to P180,000.

Cortes said the amount was initially moved to “Other Benefits” and proposed as bonuses for officials.

“I questioned why the BADC funds were moved, especially since those funds came from the city,” Cortes said. “He claimed there was an existing ordinance, but eventually, the funds were returned.”

Cortes said questions were later raised about the lack of funds for the 10 rogram workers, despite the availability of the P180,000 that had been previously realigned.

He added that another item, the server position, was also removed as part of the proposed adjustments.

For Cortes, the solution remains compliance with all legal and procedural requirements.

“If we complete all the DILG requirements and submit all the necessary plans, we can request the supplemental budget,” he said. “My goal is to speed up the supplemental, but we have to comply first.”

He clarified that while the total supplemental request is P4 million, only about P2.394 million is intended for salaries, with the remaining amount allocated to other barangay needs.

“This is not just for eight months of salaries,” Cortes said. “The salary component is only part of the total supplemental. The rest is for other essential services.”

Cortes expressed hope that once the budget issues are resolved and concurrence is granted, the barangay can resume normal operations and ensure that all workers are compensated without further delay. (ABC)