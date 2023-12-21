Approval of P5.768T budget for 2024 hailed

THE “timely” passage of the P5.768 trillion budget for next year will help bolster the country’s economic expansion, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Neda Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said approving the bill would hasten the delivery of government programs and services, which are much needed to pursue social and economic transformation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law the government budget on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

The 2024 General Appropriations Act allocates the highest budget to the social services and economic services sectors. It is 9.5 percent higher than the 2023 budget and represents about 21.7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“We are happy that the national budget was approved and signed early so that come 2024, the government should hit the ground running,” said Kelie Ko, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

“Hopefully, the much needed resources for social services, education, peace and order and national security will also be delivered in an efficient and timely manner,” Ko added.

Steven Yu, former MCCI president, said the approval of the 2024 national budget “supports the widely-held view of the efficiency of the current administration.”

Yu believes the budget will aid in pump-priming economic growth in 2024 against the backdrop of a global economy mired in geopolitical uncertainty.

“Government services and programs will be seamlessly delivered to its constituents without any interruptions, which reduces friction costs and lagged timelines, and leads to greater economic and social upliftment,” Yu said in a text message.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, is now on its 22nd month, while the Oct. 7 incursion of Hamas into Israel that resulted in the killing of 1,200 people in Israel and taking of 250 people hostage, has prompted Israel’s war on Hamas. North Korea also continues to test-fire missiles in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, while Chinese vessels have rammed and hit Philippine vessels with water cannons and lasers in the West Philippine Sea.

Among the government agencies, the Department of Education was allocated the highest budget of P924.7 billion, followed by the Department of Public Works and Highways with P822.2 billion while the Department of Health was allocated P306.1 billion.

Social contract

In his speech, Marcos said the approval of the measure is the renewal of the government’s annual social contract with taxpayers, that what they have paid faithfully will be rebated to them in full, noting that the budget is aimed at fighting poverty and combating illiteracy, producing food and ending hunger, protecting homes and securing the country’s border, keeping people healthy, creating jobs and funding livelihood.

“It is wrong to say that the budget merely pays for the overhead of the bureaucracy. It is more than that. It funds the elimination of problems that we as a nation must overcome. It is incorrect to say that the budget merely finances the operations of government because its fine print bankrolls the realization of our dreams writ large,” the President said.

Marcos said he “wishes” to wipe out all of the government’s infrastructure backlogs with one budget cycle, but they are bound by what the State can collect and by what the tax coffers contain.

“Efficiently utilizing our budget and implementing our planned programs are crucial for us to achieve our socioeconomic goals and realize resilient and sustainable growth for the country, and better lives for the Filipino people,” Balisacan said.

He thanked both chambers of Congress for the timely passage of the budget.

Government spending

Neda said government spending has been a major driver of the economy in recent years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, government spending, including public construction, contributed 15.9 percent to GDP from 2016 to 2019. It increased significantly in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and has continued to do so in subsequent years to support the country’s economic recovery.

GDP refers to the total market value of all final goods and services produced in a country in a given year, equal to total consumer, investment and government spending, plus the value of exports minus imports.

Marcos called on government agencies to carry out the expenditure program lawfully and to honor the taxpayers who made next year’s budget possible.

He reminded them to fight red tape “that leads to underspending and overspending that disregards legal guardrails,” emphasizing that these are two sides of the same coin.

“Implementation delay and illegal deviations inflict the same havoc of denying the people of the progress and development that they deserve,” he said. / TPM, CTL