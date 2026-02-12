Approved investments hit P1.92T in 2025

APPROVED investments in 2025 reached P1.92 trillion, slightly below the P1.96 trillion recorded in 2024, with energy projects accounting for more than half of the total.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that projects classified under electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply amounted to P991.61 billion, or 51.6 percent of total approvals for the year. Real estate activities followed with P327.45 billion (17 percent), while transportation and storage contributed P230.71 billion (12 percent). Manufacturing projects reached P215.38 billion (11.2 percent).

In the fourth quarter of 2025, total approved investments from both foreign and Filipino nationals climbed 193.8 percent to P1.10 trillion from P370 billion in the same period in 2024. Of the total, Filipino nationals accounted for P990 billion, or 90.6 percent.

Foreign investment (FI) approvals in the October-to-December period surged 79.1 percent to P103.33 billion from P57.70 billion a year earlier.

Six of the country’s 13 Investment Promotion Agencies reported foreign investment approvals during the quarter. These were the Board of Investments, Bangsamoro - Board of Investments, Clark International Airport Corporation, Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority.

By source country, the Netherlands led with P33.05 billion in approved foreign pledges, representing 32 percent of the total. Japan followed with P17.88 billion (17.3 percent), while Singapore accounted for P17.66 billion (17.1 percent).

By industry, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply drew the largest share of foreign investment at P49.41 billion (47.8 percent), followed by manufacturing with P34.68 billion (33.6 percent) and information and communication with P4.76 billion (4.6 percent).

Regionally, Calabarzon received the biggest portion of foreign pledges at P46.85 billion (45.3 percent), followed by Central Luzon with P35.36 billion (34.2 percent) and the Negros Island Region with P7.79 billion (7.5 percent).

Approved projects in the fourth quarter are expected to generate 48,227 jobs, down 13.6 percent from 55,843 jobs projected in the same quarter in 2024. Of the total expected employment, 35,063 positions, or 72.7 percent, will come from projects with foreign interest. / KOC