April Boys member passes

Jimmy Regino, one of the members of the April Boys who rose to fame in the 1990s with songs such as “Honey My Love” and “Sana Ay Mahalin Mo Rin Ako,” has died.

Jimmy passed away at age 57 due to kidney failure on Dec. 26, 2025, at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, where his family has been based for more than two decades. He was with his brother, Vingo.

Jimmy and Vingo were scheduled to perform in the United States with their nephew JC Regino, the son of the late April Boy Regino, but Jimmy fell ill.

The April Boys were formed in 1993 with their older brother April Boy before he decided to pursue a solo career in 1995. / TRC