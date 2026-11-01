AQI hits 117 before easing to fair

METRO Cebu’s air quality fell into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2026, before improving to “fair” by late afternoon.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117 in Metro Cebu at 8 a.m. The reading dropped to 102 at 11 a.m. and eased further to 92 by 4 p.m.

In Toledo City, the monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan logged readings of 18 to 19 throughout the day, well within the “good” category.

EMB 7 said the pollution comes largely from motor vehicles and industrial operations, made worse by cool nighttime temperatures and very low wind speeds that keep fine particulate matter trapped in the air.

The agency advised people with respiratory conditions such as asthma to limit outdoor physical activity.

Weather

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a tropical cyclone may briefly enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3, but is not expected to directly affect any landmass.

Its trough may bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas during that period. From Wednesday to Friday, Nov. 4 to 6, a shear line is expected to bring similar weather to the Bicol Region and Quezon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. / DPC