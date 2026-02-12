Aquino expected to be discharged from hospital

After more than a month in the hospital and undergoing minor surgery, Kris Aquino confirmed that she may finally be discharged — if not yesterday, then possibly today, Feb. 11, 2026.

“We are finally settling into our new home straight from the hospital after six rollercoaster weeks. I am so very grateful to all of you for your continued prayers and well wishes,” she shared in an Instagram post on Feb. 9.

Kris expressed special gratitude to her former boyfriend, Dr. Mike Padlan, who she said was “one call away” during Christmas when she needed urgent medical attention.

“My former boyfriend, who was literally one call away on Dec. 25 and 26 and facilitated my confinement, Dr. Mike Padlan — I AM FOREVER INDEBTED BECAUSE WITHOUT HIM, I WOULD NO LONGER BE HERE.”

Kris and Dr. Padlan were in a relationship in 2024 but parted ways last year.

She also revealed that once she receives medical clearance, she plans to begin her podcast talk show.

“I’ll discuss my health challenges when the #KrisPodcast is ready for your viewing and listening, and experts can explain to you why every day God gives is simply ‘borrowed time.’”/ TRC S