Aquino plans online show despite health condition
Television personality Kris Aquino announced plans to launch an online video podcast despite ongoing health concerns.

“With the correct safety protocols, I can tape a live video podcast,” Aquino said in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. “I miss doing interviews. Will you watch and subscribe?”

She added that the project may include a partial home tour and described it as a birthday gift to her followers. Aquino will turn 55 on Feb. 14.

Aquino recently underwent a minor PICC line procedure, during which a small tube was inserted into a vein in her arm to allow medication to be delivered directly to a major vein near her heart. / TRC S

