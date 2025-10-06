Aquino seeks DTI review of mandatory Trustmark rule

SEN. Bam Aquino has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to review its order requiring all online businesses to secure a Philippine Trustmark, warning that the rule adds costs and contradicts laws meant to simplify business operations.

The Trustmark, a digital badge certifying compliance with e-commerce standards, is mandated under Department Administrative Order 25-12, with a Dec. 31 deadline

for registration.

Aquino said the move could discourage micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from joining e-commerce.

“Instead of helping small businesses expand online, we might be pushing them away with more red tape,” he said.

He added that the order conflicts with the Internet Transactions Act, which makes the Trustmark voluntary, and the Ease of Doing Business Act, which promotes streamlining.

Aquino also criticized the P1,130 annual registration fee, calling it a burden for small online sellers. He proposed integrating the Trustmark into the business registration or renewal process and making it free to encourage digital participation.

The senator, author of the Go Negosyo Act, said DTI should focus on supporting MSMEs’ growth rather than adding new compliance hurdles.

DTI earlier announced that registration for DTI-registered micro enterprises (assets up to P3 million) is free, requiring only P130 in administrative fees, while small businesses (P3-P15 million in assets) receive a 50 percent discount, paying P630. / KOC