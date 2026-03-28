Aquino steps down as Gilas Women’s coach

AFTER 12 years of service, decorated head coach Patrick Aquino has stepped down as head coach for the Gilas Pilipinas Women, the development was announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

“The SBP thanks coach Patrick Aquino for everything that he has done for the program and for all his efforts in the development of women’s basketball in the country,” said SBP president Ricky Vargas in a statement.

“But now it’s time to move forward and do more for Gilas Pilipinas Women and the entire women’s basketball community in the country.”

Aquino, who led the Gilas Women since 2014, will shift focus as part of the talent identification and grassroots development alongside program director Norman Black.

In 2019, Aquino steered Gilas to a breakthrough Southeast Asian Games gold medal and repeated the feat in 2022 in Vietnam and 2025 in Thailand.

Recently, he spearheaded Gilas women to a historic 74-59 win against Colombia in the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers, which saw the country seizing a victory in that level for the first time. / RSC