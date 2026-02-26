Aquino’s blood pressure rises during film shoot

Bela Padilla revealed that Carlo Aquino experienced high blood pressure during the filming of their reunion movie, “A Special Memory.”

The incident happened during an intense scene where Carlo had to break a plate.

“I had to wait for the camera to move and focus on me, so I was waiting for a cue. The plate had already broken, and there was still no cue,” Bela shared during their mediacon, as reported by bandera.inquirer.net.

“When I looked, Carlo was on the floor. He almost passed out. His blood pressure went up during the scene.”

The production team immediately checked his blood pressure and gave him medication.

Carlo reportedly wanted to continue shooting, but director Jerry Sineneng decided to send him home after noticing his lips had turned pale.

“He’s very professional, he didn’t want to go home. But we insisted. A lot happened on set — health scares, rain, near-death experiences,” Bela said, adding that Carlo is fond of meat and drinks a lot of coffee.

“A Special Memory,” the Philippine adaptation of the Japanese series Pure Soul, opens March 11. A Korean film version titled “A Moment to Remember” was released in 2004. Carlo and Bela previously worked together in the 2018 film “Meet Me in St. Gallen.” / TRC