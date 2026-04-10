Aranas vs Noynay set for WBF Silver title clash in Cebu

YOUNG boxer Jemuel Aranas will face Jeric Noynay in a battle for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver flyweight title on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The fight is part of the “Fist of Fury 10” boxing card, which continues to build an exciting lineup of matches for fans.

Aranas, 21, from Carcar City, had a mixed year in 2025. He fought five times, winning two bouts, losing two, and ending one in a draw.

His victories came against veteran fighters Renoel Pael and Anthony Gilbuela. However, he also suffered losses to Nathaniel Dorona twice. One of his fights ended in a draw against Japanese boxer Kiyoto Narukami, who is based in Cebu.

A rematch with Narukami was originally being planned, but the Japanese fighter has already scheduled a fight in Japan.

Noynay enters the bout looking to recover after back-to-back defeats. He lost a split decision to John Ver Espra, then suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Arlando Senoc in a World Boxing Organization (World Boxing Organization) Asia-Pacific Youth flyweight fight.

Aranas holds a professional record of 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, with 4 knockouts. Noynay has a record of 5 wins and 2 losses, with 1 knockout.

The undercard of the Chao Sy Promotions event also features an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title eliminator between unbeaten Ian Abne (12-0-2, 4 KOs) and China’s hard-hitting Dianxing Zhu (16-1, 14 KOs).

In another supporting bout, John Paul Gabunilas will take on Ramil Roda in what is expected to be another action-packed fight night in Cebu. / EKA