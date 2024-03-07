Araneta gets IBF title fight

THE International Boxing Federation (IBF) ordered a mandatory world title fight between Cebuano rising star Christian Araneta and International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga.

The IBF, through its president Daryl Peoples, sent an email to the handlers of both boxers, Omega Sports Promotions president Pio Paulo Castillo and Matchroom Boxing’s Tom Dallas, last March 5, 2024.

“IBF Jr. Flyweight Champion Sivenathi Nontshinga mandatory defense is due on or before May 4, 2024. The leading available contender is No. 1 Christian Araneta,” the IBF wrote. “Negotiations should commence immediately and be concluded by April 4, 2024. If you are unable to come to an agreement for this bout within 30 days, the IBF will call for a purse bid.”

If both parties won’t be able to reach an agreement in the negotiations, the fight will go to a purse bid.

If Sivenathi decides not to defend his belt against Araneta in a rematch, he’ll be forced to relinquish his belt.

The 28-year-old Araneta earned mandatory status after an impressive first-round stoppage of Arvin Magramo at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino on Jan. 26, 2024.

Nontshinga just reclaimed the IBF light flyweight belt following a 10th-round technical knockout of defending champion Adrian Curiel in Mexico on Feb. 16, 2024.

Araneta and the 25-year-old Nontshinga first fought in an IBF light flyweight title eliminator in 2021 in South Africa. Nontshinga beat Araneta by a unanimous decision.

Araneta is 24-2 with 19 knockouts, while Curiel is 13-1 with 10 knockouts. / EKA