Araneta ready for a world championship

FOLLOWING an impressive knockout win over the weekend, Christian Araneta stamped his class as a certified contender in the light flyweight division.

Now, Araneta and his team are contemplating on the next move. But the end goal is to become an undisputed world champion, a feat that no Filipino fighter has ever done.

“I’m ready for a world championship. I want to face all the champions,” Araneta said after his fight on Jan. 26, 2024.

The 28-year-old Araneta scored a quick and impressive knockout over fellow world-rated Pinoy Arvin Magramo in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title eliminator on Friday at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City. He dropped Magramo with a vicious right hook to the head before knocking him out with a solid right hook.

Araneta earned mandatory status and the right to challenge the winner of the world championship bout between IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curel and Sivenathi Nontshinga next month in Mexico.

One of the fighters also being eyed by Araneta and his team is unified World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight king Kenshiro Teraji.

“We really want the WBC but we also want the IBF because we are now ranked No. 1. So, we’ll be waiting for the winner between Curel and Nontshinga. We want Nontshinga because we want to avenge our loss to him. We also like Curel because he’s Mexican and we want to bring him here in Cebu. When was the last time we saw a world championship here in the Philippines? It’s been a long time. This would be great,” said Araneta’s coach, Jinggoy Junco.

Shiro just recently defended his belt last Jan. 23 in a difficult majority decision win over Carlos Canizales in Japan.

The other world champion in the light flyweight division is veteran Jonathan Gonzalez, who currently holds the WBO strap. Gonzalez last defended his title against Japanese Shokichi Iwata on Nov. 1, 2023 in Japan, wherein he walked away with a comfortable unanimous decision.

Araneta, 24-2 with 19 knockouts, is currently rated No. 1 by the IBF, No. 4 by the WBA, No. 8 by the WBO and No. 20 by the WBC.