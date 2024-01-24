Araneta’s experience ‘key’ to victory

CHRISTIAN Araneta’s experience fighting at the top level and his defense will be key to a victory on Jan. 26, 2024 in his third attempt in the world title eliminator.

“This is our third eliminator. I’ve been with Christian for six years. This is our time. It’s always been our dream to become an undisputed champion. If given a chance by the IBF, we’ll have a chance to become a world champion and a step closer to our dream of becoming undisputed world champion. If we dream, we’ll shoot for the stars,” Omega Boxing Gym head coach Jinggoy Junco said.

“There are a lot of factors (for a victory). First is maturity. His game has matured, he’s gained a lot of experience. We’ll not say that we’re strong and quick. We’ll let the people decide on that. For me, it’s Christian’s maturity and A+ defense that will be key for our win.”

The 28-year-old Araneta is taking on fellow world-rated Arvin Magramo in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title eliminator in the main event of Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 16” on Jan. 26, 2024 at the NUSTAR Cebu Convention Center.

Araneta first fought in a world title eliminator in 2019. He lost to Daniel Valladares by a fourth round stoppage in Mexico after suffering a shoulder injury in the IBF light flyweight title eliminator.

Araneta’s next attempt was two years later. He lost to Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in an IBF light flyweight title eliminator in South Africa.

This time around, Junco is confident that it will be Araneta’s moment.

“This will be a knockout. That’s what I think. I don’t care what they think. I’ve been with Christian for six years and I know his skills. He’ll knock him out in the late rounds,” he said.

If Araneta wins the world title eliminator, Omega Boxing Gym head Pio Paulo Castillo hopes to bring the world title fight here in Cebu.

“It’s important that he wins this eliminator. It’s not only important for Christian but for all of us. We’ll have a story to tell. Here in Cebu together with big partners like Nustar and more future possible partners, businesses and organizations here in Cebu. It’s really big. If Christian wins this fight, we’ll still wait and see for the world championship. There are a lot of things that could happen. It all depends on who’ll be holding the belt. If we can do it along with our partners, then we will try to bring the championship here, Nustar specifically,” he said.

IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curel is currently scheduled to defend his belt against Nontshinga in a rematch on Feb. 16 in Mexico.

Araneta is 23-2 with 18 knockouts, while the 27-year-old Magramo is 17-1-1 with 11 knockouts.

In the co-main feature, Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight king Froilan Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs) defends his belt against Japanese Keita Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 KOs) in a rematch.