Archbishop Abet reports to duty, pledges his best to bring faithful closer to Christ

ARCHBISHOP Alberto “Abet” Uy began his tenure as Cebu’s new spiritual leader Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, with a message of humility, asking the faithful for their kindness while promising to do his best in his new role.

“My good people in Cebu, I am here, reporting for duty,” Uy, 58, said after his installation at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

“The Archdiocese of Cebu is so big and my capacity is so little. Please be good to me. I promise to give you my best, so we can walk closer to Christ, our true shepherd,” he said.

Uy was installed as the fifth metropolitan archbishop of Cebu. Thousands of faithful and community members gathered at the cathedral to welcome him.

Fight vs. corruption

Many expressed hope for a stronger stand against corruption. Uy, for his part, vowed to stand with Cebuanos in their fight against all forms of corruption and declared his support for efforts to promote integrity in governance.

“As the new archbishop, I told the Cebuanos, I am with them in our advocacy against any form of corruption, not only the issue on ghost projects,” Uy said in an interview with reporters. “There are a lot of forms of corruption that we have to work together.”

Uy also said that the Church campaigns against political dynasties, which he said can often lead to corruption. He also stressed the importance of education to help people discover the truth.

Faithful’s hopes

Josie Ugsang, a 60-year-old parish catechesis coordinator, hopes the new archbishop’s homilies will promote unity and peace.

“Pinaagi niya og sa iyang mga homilies makasabot lang unta ang tanan. Mao na akong ganahan mahitabo kalinaw sa kalibutan (Through him and his homilies, I hope everyone will come to understand. That’s what I truly want, peace in the world.),” Ugsang said.

For her part, sophomore psychology student Kaye Estera, 24, said she desires an archbishop who will reach out to the poor and marginalized. She wants a Church that is accessible and free of barriers for all.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Uy on July 16. He succeeded Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma, who served the archdiocese from 2011 to 2025.

In his message, Palma invited the community to embrace the installation as a moment of unity.

“Archbishop Uy’s journey is just beginning. May we continue to extend our love, generosity and understanding to him… Even more than what you have shown me,” Palma said. “To Archbishop Abet, I assure you, in my own little way, I am just a text away.” / DPC