Archbishop urges faith-centered, eco-friendly Sinulog

THE Archbishop of Cebu called on organizers of Sinulog 2026 to preserve the festival’s spiritual core and adopt more environmentally responsible practices, even as he lauded the overall success of this year’s celebration.

In a statement from his Facebook page “Maymay sa Magbalantay” on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy said that during the post-Sinulog meeting of the Executive Committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., he thanked the organizers, local officials and partners for their “immense work,” noting the long hours and sacrifices behind the annual religious and cultural event.

He described Sinulog 2026 as “great and truly memorable,” citing the participation of over five million devotees, which he called “a powerful expression of faith.”

The archbishop also commended the collaboration between Cebu Province and Cebu City, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Mayor Nestor Archival, respectively, emphasizing the importance of unity in mounting the festival.

He gave special recognition to the Sinulog Foundation leadership, including Engr. Ricky Dakay, and the Augustinian Friars led by Fr. Andres Rivera Jr., OSA, for ensuring that the celebration remained “meaningful” and rooted in devotion to the Santo Niño.

Despite the success, the archbishop raised several concerns for future celebrations.

He urged organizers to reconsider accepting sponsorships from gambling institutions, saying these may not fully reflect the values associated with the Child Jesus.

He also emphasized the need to keep the religious aspect of Sinulog at the forefront as the event continues to grow, warning that reducing it to a mere spectacle could undermine its deeper purpose.

“If Sinulog becomes only a spectacle, we may gather crowds. But if Sinulog remains a witness of faith, we will transform lives,” he said.

Environmental issues were also highlighted, particularly the volume of waste generated during the festivities.

The archbishop encouraged stakeholders to work toward a “Zero Waste Sinulog” by reducing single-use plastics, strengthening cleanup efforts and involving communities in post-event initiatives.

He likewise called for a review of fireworks displays, citing their impact on air quality, noise levels and wildlife, especially birds.

As an alternative, he suggested the use of drone light shows as a more sustainable option.

Uy also expressed appreciation for garbage collectors and cleanup personnel, acknowledging their role in restoring order after the celebration.

He concluded by reminding organizers that Sinulog is not just an event but a profession of faith, urging continued collaboration to ensure that the festival leads people closer to the Santo Niño. (CDF)