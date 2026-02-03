Archbishop Uy backs city’s garbage initiatives, urges habit change

ARCHBISHOP Alberto “Abet” Uy on Monday, February 2, 2026, expressed support for the Cebu City Government’s efforts to address the garbage problem, but stressed that lasting solutions depend on changing people’s daily habits rather than relying solely on machines and technology.

In a pastoral appeal posted on the official Facebook page of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, Uy said garbage management is not just a government concern but a “lifestyle problem” that begins at home.

“The real solution to the garbage problem is not in machines. It is in changing habits,” Uy said, adding that no amount of technology, equipment, landfill space, or budget would be sufficient if wasteful practices continue.

The archbishop noted that most of the garbage found on streets originates from households, citing improper waste segregation, excessive use of plastics, and careless disposal as major contributors.

He warned that waste does not simply disappear, instead ending up in rivers, seas, dumpsites, and eventually affecting communities.

Uy framed responsible garbage management as a moral and spiritual obligation, saying Christians are stewards, not owners, of creation.

He said irresponsible waste disposal reflects poor stewardship of the environment, which he described as a gift entrusted by God to the people of Cebu.

He encouraged households to adopt simple practices such as segregating waste, reducing single-use plastics, reusing materials, composting biodegradable waste, and teaching children discipline in trash disposal.

Uy also called on parishes, schools, and religious communities to take the lead by practicing proper waste segregation, avoiding plastic during parish events, and integrating environmental responsibility in religious instruction and classrooms.

The archbishop urged Cebuano Catholics not to wait for the government to solve the garbage problem, emphasizing that it is a shared responsibility.

“A cleaner Cebu will not come from machines, but from changed hearts and changed habits,” Uy said.

He expressed hope that future generations would inherit a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful Cebu.

Uy signed the message with his pastoral blessing as Archbishop of Cebu. (CDF)