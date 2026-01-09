Archbishop Uy urges devotees to keep Cebu clean as act of devotion during Fiesta Señor, Sinulog

In a January 11, 2024 report by SunStar Cebu, Fr. Genesis Labana, OSA, explained that the Sinulog Festival and the Fiesta Señor differ mainly in organizers and focus. The Sinulog Festival, led by the Sinulog Foundation Inc., highlights cultural expressions of devotion through events such as the grand parade and ritual showdown.

The Fiesta Señor, organized by the Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, centers on religious activities, including novena Masses, vísperas, major foot and fluvial processions, reenactments, and the traditional “Hubo” Mass in honor of the Holy Child.

'True devotion is shown in our actions.'

“Every year, millions come to honor the Holy Child. We walk, we sing, we dance, we pray,” Uy said, acknowledging the deep-rooted faith that defines the Sinulog tradition.

“But let me share this gentle reminder, spoken with love and respect: true devotion to the Santo Niño is shown not only on our lips, but in our actions,” he added.

Uy stressed that while devotees lift their hands in praise and bow their heads in humility, they must also show reverence through responsible behavior—especially by protecting the environment during the celebrations.

Cleanliness as an act of worship

As Cebu’s streets fill with devotees attending religious activities, the Archbishop urged everyone to take responsibility for their waste and surroundings.

“When we gather for the novena Masses, when we join the foot processions, when we participate in the fluvial parade, I kindly appeal to every devotee: please take care of your garbage. Let us be conscious of cleanliness,” Uy said.

Quoting Scripture, he reminded the faithful that even small acts can glorify God.

Citing 1 Corinthians 10:31, Uy said, “Whatever you do, do it for the glory of God. Even picking up our trash can be an act of worship.”

Protecting God’s creation

Uy also anchored his appeal on the Church’s teaching on stewardship of creation, noting that the environment is a gift entrusted to humanity.

“The Book of Genesis teaches us that creation is God’s gift, placed in our hands not to abuse but to protect,” he said, adding that the Santo Niño came “not only to save us, but to restore all creation to its beauty.”

He encouraged devotees to make their faith visible through simple but meaningful actions throughout the festivities.

Simple ways to show care

Among the practices Uy recommended were bringing reusable water bottles, keeping trash until proper disposal sites are found, gently reminding fellow devotees to be mindful of cleanliness, and setting a good example for children.

“Teach the younger ones by our example,” he said.

Uy expressed hope that Cebu would emerge from the celebrations not only spiritually enriched, but also physically cleaner.

“Let us make Cebu not only a place of vibrant celebration, but a city that reflects the values of the Gospel—order, cleanliness, care for one another, and care for our common home,” he said.

A small offering to the Holy Child

The Archbishop noted that collective effort can make a meaningful difference, pointing out that “if every devotee picks up even one piece of trash, we will leave our streets cleaner than when we arrived.”

“And that, too, is a beautiful offering to the Santo Niño,” Uy said.

He concluded his message with the familiar invocation that echoes throughout the Sinulog season:

“Pit Señor! Viva Señor Santo Niño!” (CDF)