ARCHcon 2023: Must-attend event

Now and then I find myself captivated by the anime, cosplay, gamer and hobbyist community. There’s just something about it that I can’t quite place. Somehow, it just calls me — to immerse myself and learn more about it.

The more I look at it, the more I discover a new facet that mesmerizes me — kind of like finding a new pattern or color. Each part of that tapestry — all aspects of what people often label as the “geek community” — is interwoven with creativity, passion and (best of all) inclusivity. The last bit is what I find the most beguiling, because it is in that uniqueness and diversity of hobbies where you somehow feel a sense of belonging. And, no other event fosters this feeling more than conventions.

The beautiful irony of these conventions is that, in spite of the name, in no way are they conventional at all. People are invited to celebrate their shared interests, break down conventional barriers and immerse themselves in activities where they can connect to one another. There are games, artwork, booths, presentations, contests, costumes–anything goes in this eclectic event. And, in Cebu, no one does them like ARCHcon!

ARCHcon stands for Anime, Role Playing Games, Comics and Hobbies Convention and is described as “A Convention With A Cause.” The event is happening this year on Nov. 18-19 at the IC3 - IEC Convention Center Cebu.

ARCHcon 2023 boasts of a roster of international and local cosplay guests (Reika, Kat Grey and Charess), Japanese and local idol performers (Chicken Blow, Himegoto Zettaichi, Kugoguro, BUGVEL, WEST END, GUMI, SODA KIT and PASTEL MIX), well-known and local voice actors (Vanille Velasquez and Jed Gillamac), a V-Tuber (Bao the Whale), an artist who has worked on Castlevania (Kat Layno) and Cosplay Caverners (Katiecakey, Pomponmy, Gelo Grayson, Timothy Bobier, Gazlene GG, Nagi, Mandee, Mira Rae Cosplay, Just Chinny Things, Kirisaki Ayeen, Maika Yinghua, Mikkitty, Saltie, June Lovejoy, Arisu pyon and Gail Cosplay).

Also included in the list of activities are meet and greets, costume contests, tournaments and merchandise booths.

ARCHcon Cebu 2023 is gearing up to be an unforgettable experience. With what it has in store, it’s going to be a melting pot of creativity and camaraderie–making the upcoming convention a must-attend event.