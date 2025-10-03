Archdiocese of Cebu apologizes to journalists

THE Archdiocese of Cebu has issued an apology to members of the media over the reported rough treatment from a volunteer Church security group handling the arrival and installation of Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy last Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday, Oct. 3, the Archdiocese of Cebu expressed “deep regrets for any untoward but unintended experiences that some of our media colleagues have been subjected to because of tensions brought about by our security and crowd control measures.”

The Cebu Archdiocese also expressed apologies for failing to communicate the commitment to peace and love during the event.

The Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ), in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 30, said reporters were “forcefully shoved, struck with instruments and subjected to harassment” by members of the Kabalikat 940 Metro Cebu Chapter while covering the event.

The CFBJ said what should have been a solemn and historic occasion for Cebu was tainted by the disgraceful treatment of media workers. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern