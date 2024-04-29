Archdiocese of Cebu firm in ownership claim over religious panels

THE Archdiocese of Cebu would not back off in its claim of ownership of the four religious panels of Nuestra Señora de Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church in Boljoon town, southern Cebu, which are currently in the hands of the National Museum of the Philippines.

Palma said he informed Donny Aboitez that Cebu seeks to claim ownership rights over the four known panels.

Palma said that by claiming the right to ownership, the panels should be returned to Boljoon.

He added that the panels belong to Boljoon and are church property, expressing expectations for their imminent return.

Palma emphasized that it is the church's responsibility to reclaim all properties rightfully belonging to it.