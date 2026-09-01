Archie Alemania admits career affected by issue

ARCHIE Alemania admitted that his career has been affected by the issue involving him and Rita Daniela.

“I don’t have tapings. No work. Total stop, until now,” the actor said in an interview with Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel.

Alemania was found guilty of acts of lasciviousness last year after Daniela filed a case against him in 2024.

Alemania also opened up about the marital issues he had with Gee Canlas, which eventually led to their separation.

He said GMA was supposed to take him back, but it did not push through because of his case.

“If they think that having me there, being seen on their screen, could be detrimental to their business, then that’s what I understand.”

Alemania said the case is still ongoing before the Regional Trial Court. However, he firmly denied touching Daniela inappropriately.

“I cannot do that. In all my years in showbiz, despite the many women I have dated and been with, I have never sexually harassed anyone. I have never touched anyone without consent,” Alemania said.

At present, Alemania is working with the social media team of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center. He also expressed his gratitude for the new Mavx Productions film “HB2ME (Happy Birthday To Me),” starring John Arcilla and Elijah Canlas. / TRC S