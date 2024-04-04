Architects to share insights on sustainable housing ideas

TO MAKE sustainable housing concepts accessible to the masses, three Cebuano architectural firms will offer their expertise and advice for free through a local radio program.

Architects Edmund Samson of Edsa Architects, Ana Karmela Po of Arka Design Studio and Robert Malayao and Nheil Crisostomo of Bottega B290 Architectural Studio will be sharing their insights in a radio show named “Pulido: Arkitekto Tambagi Ko!” (Pulido), airing on April 6, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on dyLA 909 kHz.

Supported by Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, this weekly Saturday program will be co-hosted by dyLA anchor Jhunnex Napallacan. It will have 24-25 episodes.

Insider perspective

Pulido will offer listeners from the lower-income to lower-mid-income markets an insider’s perspective on architecture, with insightful discussions, expert interviews and practical tips on building, renovating and maintaining their homes.

In addition to expert commentary, the program will feature a radio drama to introduce the topic of the week, as well as feature special segments where listeners can call in with their questions, share their design dilemmas, and receive personalized advice from the hosts.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Samson believes in the importance of a radio program like Pulido, hosted by architects, to guide the public in constructing better homes. He likened this opportunity to the service provided by lawyers and doctors who offer free legal and medical advice to the public.

Po emphasized that the program presents an opportunity for engagement, particularly since not everyone has the privilege of collaborating with architects when constructing their homes.

Crisostomo added that the program also aims to challenge the perception that engaging architects will inflate building costs. He said architects prioritize both economic feasibility and sustainability aspects in their designs and processes, ensuring cost-effectiveness and environmental responsibility.

“We want people to understand that our work as architects goes beyond the design,” said Malayao.

Architects, he added, also have a thorough understanding of construction materials, building systems and construction techniques. They incorporate this knowledge into their designs to create structurally sound and durable buildings.

Season 1

Pulido debuted its first season in March 2022 aiming to teach homeowners how to build back better after Typhoon Odette (Rai). The radio program has reached most of the areas in Visayas and Mindanao, with over 1.3 million direct and indirect listeners per episode.

In all 17 episodes during the pilot season, listeners were taught how to reconstruct their homes using proper architectural plans, design, materials, skills, and policies and with the proper cost.

In the same year, Pulido was awarded by the Cebu Archdiocesan Mass Media Awards as the Best Radio Educational Program, a testament that the program has been widely accepted by the masses. / KOC