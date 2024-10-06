Architectural sights of Cebu: Celebrating World Architecture Day

Walking around the metro, one does not only enjoy the sights and sounds as well as the myriad of activities various establishments have to offer. If you are a visitor to Cebu, a walk around the city is an opportunity to bask in the local culture and appreciate photogenic architecture.
Architecture is more than just eye candy. It also deals with efficient planning of spaces appropriate to different activities in the building. Best of all, the building design relates to its users and even observers, as it sometimes communicates a story about the place where the building is standing and reflects the creative principles of its architect.
As we celebrate World Architecture Day, let us read five of some of Cebu’s architectural landmarks, both old and new:
One Montage
Standing within the confines of the bustling Cebu Business Park, One Montage is a mixed-use building that resembles a stack of sleek glass blocks, protruding over the other. Just like the glass panes dominating its exterior, it clearly shows that Cebuano architects can produce buildings that evoke pride through its contemporary look.
Designed by the architecture firm, Arkinamix, headed by prolific Cebuano architect Alexius Medalla, One Montage boasts of spaces, inside and out, that veers away from monotony. From its efficient space planning to alfresco spaces that connect the built environment to the outdoors, the building was meant to enhance user experience, whether at work or leisure.
Cebu Provincial Capitol
This American-colonial period treasure is currently the seat of the provincial government. Situated at the end of Osmena Boulevard, the Cebu Capitol Building highlights this urban axis with its majestic white dome and its Classical Deco architecture. The building was designed in the 1930s by Filipino architect, Juan Arellano, who was one of the first pensionados who were sent to study architecture in the United States during the American occupation. Its vital location at the end of a long boulevard is part of the American planner and architect William Parsons’ plan for Cebu in the early 1900s. The plan is similar to the way U.S. cities like Washington were laid out during this period, inspired by the City Beautiful Movement and highlighting important civic buildings in the urban environment.
Waterfront Cebu City Hoteland Casino
The palatial vibe of this hotel with its ornate turrets renders something distinct in Cebu City’s skyline. Built in the ’90s when Cebu continued its famed recovery immediately after super typhoon Ruping, the period dubbed “Ce-Boom,” the building became one of the fitting symbols of the renewed spirit after being battered by the storm.
Adding to the architectural landmark value of this hotel design is the fact that it was designed by the first and so far, only Cebuano architect to become National President of the United Architects of the Philippines, the late Richeto Alcordo. Waterfront is one of the few poster images of postmodern architecture in Cebu.
LCC Building
Who would not love a building with sleek look and great massing? Another “Instagrammable” building in the heart of the city is the Latitude Corporate Center, which was product of the development and management of the Cebu Landmasters Inc. in collaboration with Borromeo Brothers Estate Inc. Located in Cebu I. Park, it was designed by Cebuano architect Francis Rodriguez and boasts of its five-star BERDE rating as an office building. What catches the eye is the dynamic stacking of three glass blocks, each comprising zones that cater to specific uses. The frontage provides enough open space with greenery, ideal for sitting, conversing and just enjoying the surrounding view.
Basilica Minore del Santo Nino
Well, what is architecture in Cebu without something iconic that comes straight from the Spanish colonial period? With Cebu almost always synonymous with Sinulog and Santo Nino as the city’s patron, the Spanish-era basilica will be an excellent landmark that transports visitors to the colonial years. Having endured damages from different disasters, the basilica is a few meters away from Cebu’s poster image, the Magellan’s Cross and serves as a testament to the Cebuanos’ faith and resiliency. Its coral stone walls, imposing bell tower and its rustic and eclectic blend of Moorish, Romanesque and neoclassical architecture straight from Europe are appropriate come-ons not just for prayer and religious activities but also for posterity. S