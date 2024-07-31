Archival accepts Osmeña’s challenge, to run for mayor in 2025

CEBU City Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. has accepted former mayor Tomas Osmeña's "challenge" to run for Cebu City mayor in 2025, with Osmeña as his running mate.

Archival announced his candidacy with a cake marked "YES" during Osmeña's birthday celebration on Tuesday night, July 30, 2024.

"If you are going to look at it mayor, you have a Yes sign. And me, Nestor Archival, and witnessed with my friends and elders of the BOPK family and all of you as witness, I am accepting the challenge and your endorsement for me to run as the mayor candidate of the BOPK candidate and you as the vice mayor of the same team," said Archival, as he asked Osmeña to blow the candle.

Archival announced that Bebot Abellanosa will be the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan’s (BOPK) candidate for congressman in the south district, while Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos will be running as representative for the north district.

With the announcement Tuesday night, Archival joined suspended Mayor Michael Rama and former Customs commissioner Yogi Felimon Ruiz in the 2025 mayoral race.

Rama said earlier that he will be running for mayor and his vice mayoral bet is Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Garcia is now the acting mayor of Cebu City with Rama’s preventive suspension in effect. (LMY)