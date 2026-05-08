Archival asked to probe CCMC complaints

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is being called on to investigate the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) following a complaint from senior citizens and patients against the hospital’s nursing staff over alleged unfair queuing practices and rude behavior.

The complaint, which surfaced online, claimed that some staff members prioritize acquaintances over patients who arrive as early as 6 a.m.

Posted on a Facebook page for senior citizens in Cebu City, the complaint urged the mayor to look into the conduct of nurses assigned to the hospital’s Internal Medicine (IM) section and Out Patient Department (OPD) Triage.

The complainant claimed the hospital’s supposed “first-come, first-served” policy was not being properly implemented, alleging that some patients who arrived early in the morning were only accommodated in the afternoon because certain staff members allegedly prioritized acquaintances.

The post also raised concerns over the alleged rude behavior of some younger nurses toward patients, particularly senior citizens asking for updates on queue numbers.

“When asked for updates regarding queue numbers, they respond rudely and sometimes embarrass patients publicly instead of answering politely,” the post stated.

The complainant appealed for immediate action from the City Government to ensure fair and respectful treatment of patients.

Asked to comment, CCMC administrator Kenneth Siasar said it would help if specific details, such as the exact date and time of the alleged incident, could be provided so a proper inquiry could be conducted.

He explained that patient prioritization at CCMC follows established medical triage protocols.

Triage involves sorting patients based on the severity of their condition and determining which department they should be referred to depending on their chief complaint.

Siasar said the system follows the ABC principle — Airway, Breathing and Circulation — where patients with critical or life-threatening conditions are attended to first.

Last February, CCMC received the “Most Outstanding Department” award during the 89th Cebu City Charter Anniversary.

CCMC officer-in-charge Anton Reposar said the recognition reflected the hard work, commitment and sacrifices of the hospital’s doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel despite the demanding conditions in the public hospital.

The complaint surfaced as CCMC undergoes a major transition with the revival of its long-delayed expansion program.

Earlier this year, work resumed on Phase 5 of the CCMC redevelopment initiative, which is expected to significantly improve the hospital’s capacity and services.

Once completed, the expansion is projected to increase the hospital’s bed capacity from around 150 to about 400 by 2027, allowing CCMC to accommodate more patients and decongest overcrowded wards.

At present, CCMC continues to handle a high volume of patients daily, including emergency cases, primary consultations and referrals. / CAV