Archival asks DPWH to build temporary bridges in Cebu City’s mountain barangays after 'Tino'

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to construct temporary bridges in three mountain barangays after Typhoon Tino severely damaged vital road links connecting communities to essential services.

In a letter dated November 6, 2025, Archival urged DPWH Regional Director Engr. Danilo Villa Jr. to prioritize the construction of temporary bridges or other viable passageways in Barangays Binaliw 2, Buot, and Lusaran.

These bridges, the mayor said, sustained heavy structural damage, rendering them impassable to both vehicles and pedestrians.

“The subject bridges serve as critical access points connecting residents to emergency response, relief distribution, and the transport of goods and supplies,” Archival said.

He noted that restoring mobility in the affected areas is crucial to the city’s ongoing relief and recovery efforts.

The city government, through the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), has committed to provide logistical and manpower support to the DPWH to expedite implementation once approval is granted.

“We are hopeful that your office will act on this request with the utmost urgency given the ongoing adverse conditions,” the mayor stated in his letter.

Archival also addressed residents of the city’s upland barangays through a Facebook post, assuring them that “help is on the way.”

“Recovery may take time, but rest assured that the City Government stands with you every step of the way. Let us move forward together as one community. Magpadayon ug magdungan kita sa pagbangon, Sugbo,” he wrote.

The damaged bridges have hampered the movement of relief goods, medical teams, and rescue operations in the mountain villages, where hundreds of families remain isolated following Typhoon Tino’s heavy rains and flooding. (CAV)