Archival assures release of delayed salaries

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival assured that the delayed salaries of some City Hall employees will be released despite the vacancy in the City Treasurer’s Office.

The vacancy affected thousands of employees due to the lack of an authorized signatory after City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes Fernandez was dismissed from office over a decision by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, Archival said he met several times with officials from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) to seek guidance on how to resolve the financial bottleneck.

The City’s financial operations have been paralyzed since July 2025.

This includes delayed salary payments of up to two months. The issue has also affected the City’s ability to settle bills and pay contractors.

The BLGF has recommended temporary relief. The bureau named former Toledo City treasurer Leonardo Rivera Jr. as acting treasurer.

Archival said the BLGF also recommended assigning the assistant city treasurer as temporary signatory for City funds to prevent further delays. This authority covers recurring expenses such as salaries and utility bills.

The mayor has also requested the appointment of Emma Villarete as permanent city treasurer. Villarete previously held the post. Her designation still requires approval from the BLGF and the Department of Finance.

“Okay siya (She is okay with it), but the thing is we need to follow the procedure… it takes time,” Archival said.

On Monday, Villarete told SunStar Cebu that the Office of the Mayor already asked her to prepare to assume the position, but she cannot take office until the BLGF approves her appointment.

Archival said Rivera, BLGF’s recommended replacement, has not yet started. He added that he has no personal knowledge of Rivera.

Rivera, a multi-awarded treasurer, was previously linked to controversies in the City’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) in Toledo City, which led to his removal from the post.

Archival also said he requested Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to help him reach Finance Secretary Ralph Recto to fast-track the resolution of the issue. / EHP