Archival backs Garganera’s call to suspend all upland development

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has backed a call for a moratorium on upland development projects following a proposal by Councilor Joel Garganera to pause new permits while a technical team reviews environmental compliance and safety risks.

How will the proposed moratorium and stricter regulations change the future of upland development in Cebu City?

The call for a moratorium

Garganera called for a citywide moratorium on all upland development projects, including quarrying and slope-cutting, in a privilege speech on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. His resolution proposes stopping the issuance of new permits, clearances, endorsements or approvals until developers prove compliance with national environmental laws and flood-mitigation preconditions.

The proposal seeks to pause construction to allow for a comprehensive review of existing policies, zoning ordinances and risk assessments. This measure aims to prevent further environmental degradation while the City updates its regulations.

The need for strict regulations

Archival, for his part, expressed strong support for the review, emphasizing the need to enforce strict regulations on activities that threaten watersheds and increase flood risks. He said the City had previously ordered the closure of two quarry operations in Binaliw as part of this monitoring effort.

“We need to review the activities in the upland. If we see projects that have not followed the law, such as lacking proper permits, we will issue cease and desist orders,” he said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Archival said he will direct the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to review ongoing upland projects immediately to verify legal compliance.

A composite technical team

The resolution calls for the creation of a composite technical team to oversee the review process. This group will include representatives from national agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Local offices will also play a key role, including the City Planning and Development Office, Cenro, the Office of the Building Official, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Department of Engineering and Public Works. Additionally, the team will enlist experts from the academe, such as hydrologists, geologists and civil engineers, alongside representatives from civil society organizations. This diverse body will conduct a thorough review of existing projects and regulations to ensure they align with safety standards.

Resettlement; greening initiatives

Aside from stopping construction, the City is also focusing on the safety of residents living in high-risk zones. The resolution recommends a citywide resettlement framework for families living along waterways, riverbanks and other danger zones. This resettlement plan serves as the first phase of the City’s response before major engineering interventions are implemented.

Archival also highlighted his environmental priorities for 2026, which center on greening initiatives and food security.

“Our goal is to plant more trees to help mitigate flooding and strengthen our uplands. For this year alone, we have already planted 60,000 trees in the upland areas,” he said.

Balancing growth and safety

The proposed measures signal a shift toward prioritizing environmental protection over rapid expansion. Archival emphasized that the City is not against development but seeks sustainable growth that protects both people and natural resources.

By strictly enforcing environmental laws and prioritizing tree planting, city officials hope to create a safer, more resilient environment.

He added that planting trees and enforcing responsible development today will help ensure that Cebu remains safe, green and resilient for generations. / CAV