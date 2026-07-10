Archival backs proposal to hire consultant for CCMC completion

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has expressed support for a proposal to hire an independent project management consultant to oversee the completion of the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), saying third-party oversight could help ensure the project is finally completed after more than a decade.

In an interview on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Archival reacted to the privilege speech delivered by Councilor David “Dave” Tumulak during the City Council session, where the councilor urged the city government to engage an independent Project Management Consultant to supervise the remaining construction works.

“Yes, I’m inclined to support that. I also support it because what I really want is for the CCMC to finally be completed. For the last 10 to 12 years, it has remained unfinished,” he said.

Archival said his administration carefully reviewed the project before allowing construction to proceed, even though the contract had already been awarded and the Notice to Proceed had already been issued before he assumed office.

The City officially relaunched Phase 5 of the project in February after resuming construction under Dakay Construction and Development Corp.

Archival admitted he remains cautious about the contractor’s timeline, saying the project is far more complicated than a typical construction job because it involves continuing work started by several previous contractors.

The mayor said recent inspections revealed that some of the works completed in previous phases may not pass technical standards.

Because of this, he said he supports Tumulak’s proposal to hire a third-party project management consultant to independently assess the project and help ensure its proper completion.

Archival acknowledged, however, that hiring a consultant would require additional funding.

“There is no budget allocated for that. We may have to source it through a supplemental budget, although I don’t think the amount needed will be that big,” he said.

Archival said one of the biggest challenges facing the project is the building’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection (MEPF) systems.

During his most recent inspection about two weeks ago, he observed that architectural works such as walls and painting were progressing, but the MEPF components, which account for a significant portion of the project, require thorough testing before construction can move forward.

He said officials from the Department of Health advised the City not to replace the existing installations outright but instead to conduct testing to determine whether they remain functional.

He said he has already instructed the City’s engineers to formally direct Dakay Construction to conduct the required tests.

The test results will then be submitted to the Commission on Audit, whose approval would be necessary should any of the previously installed components need to be replaced.

Because of these additional technical requirements, Archival said the contractor has been granted an additional 145 days to complete portions of the project.

Despite the challenges, the mayor said his administration remains committed to completing the CCMC, which has been under reconstruction since the old hospital building was declared structurally unsafe following the 2013 Bohol earthquake.

The current Phase 5 covers the completion of the fourth to seventh floors of the hospital, with the City targeting completion by the end of 2026 and full operations by early 2027. / CAV