Archival calls Sinulog 2026 successful but flags sanitation, restroom woes

DESPITE describing this year’s Sinulog celebration on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, as generally successful, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival observed several operational lapses, particularly in sanitation, accessibility and basic public services.

Archival said during a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 20, that crowd control and security were effectively managed, but shortcomings were noted in the availability of restrooms, water stations, garbage management and access points in key areas, including the grandstand.

The police visibility, he said, was strong throughout the event, with officers actively managing crowd movement and traffic flow.

“We will have to find ways to improve for next year as we have learned our lesson,” Archival said.

Celebrity problem

As for the movement of floats, it was slowed at certain points due to celebrities getting off their floats, causing minor congestion along the route.

Archival said celebrities will no longer be allowed to disembark from their floats next year.

Uncomfortable reality

Another concern raised was the lack of accessible comfort rooms. Archival said some contingents failed to use available restrooms because not all private establishments along the Sinulog route allowed the public to use their comfort rooms, a situation he said must be addressed in future celebrations.

He also cited the insufficient number of water stations. The City deployed 10 hydration points, but the number of attendees quickly overwhelmed them. Authorities estimated that more than five million people joined revelries. Archival said additional water stations will be necessary next year to prevent heat-related incidents.

Entry point confusion

At the grandstand in the Cebu City Sports Center, Archival pointed out confusion over entry points that resulted in accessibility issues for attendees.

He also noted problems in billeting rooms in 10 schools used by contingents, including the absence of garbage bins and poor ventilation in medical and emergency areas, which he described as uncomfortably hot. He said improvements in airflow and better layout planning are needed in future celebrations.

Garbage woes

On waste management, Archival said the celebration generated an estimated 700 to 1,000 tons of garbage. While the volume was significant, he said the waste was largely managed, noting that plastic bottles were segregated and the residual garbage was transported to a private landfill in Consolacion for disposal.

With 37 competing and guest contingents participating, Archival said each group inevitably generated waste. He added that garbage volume slightly decreased compared with previous years but remains a major challenge because of the large number of attendees.

He said each contingent should have a designated person responsible for collecting garbage from its members next year.

Addressing public criticism over the limited placement of trash bins along the route, Archival said clustering garbage cans can turn areas into dumping sites. Instead, the City opted for controlled collection points and continuous street sweeping.

Party for the sweepers

The mayor said the City will hold a party for street sweepers as an incentive but added that giving incentives is not ideal because it may create expectations for rewards every time they perform their duties. Maintaining cleanliness, he said, is part of their job description and responsibility.

Archival also acknowledged the persistent issue of pickpocketing during large gatherings, saying it remains a challenge authorities must continue to address in future Sinulog celebrations.

Overall, Archival said the Sinulog Festival was still “very successful,” citing effective coordination among agencies and the overall peaceful atmosphere. / CAV